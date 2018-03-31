NEW DELHI: Actor Varun Sharma says working with actor Govinda on "Fry Day" was not only fun but an enriching experience as well.



"It was an absolutely amazing experience to work with him. There is so much to learn from him," Varun told IANS.



"Even when I didn't had any shot, I used to to sit and just observe him...Notice how beautifully he crafts out the scene and brings out so many different emotions in one scene," he added.



He feel he learnt a lot from Govinda during the course of shooting of the film, helmed by director Abhishek Dogra.



Varun got famous for his role as Chucha in his debut film "Fukrey". He played the same role in the sequel "Fukrey Returns", which will premiere on the Indian small screen on Sunday on Zee Cinema.



At the moment, the actor is also working on "Arjun Patiala", which also stars Doljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon.



"The shooting for the film will keep me busy for another one and a half month," he added.

