DUBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone went casually chic for the cover of Filmfare Middle East for the April issue.

Acing the game like a boss, the actress emanated casual vibes in a pair of blue jeans and a grey polo neck top, complimenting it with white shoes.

The actress took to her Instagram to share the cover as she unveiled it at an event yesterday. Deepika shared, "#fun #fabulous #fearless #filmfare Thank You for the honour...".

The official handle of Filmfare shared the cover on its official Twitter handle, saying, "Wow! @deepikapadukone unveils the cover of @filmfareme."

The actress donned a Black gown at the gala night of Filmfare Middle East in Dubai on March 30.

Padukone began the year with a bang as she won hearts of the audience across the globe with her royal avatar as the Rajputani Queen in 'Padmaavat'.