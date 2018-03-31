Deepika Padukone goes casually chic for Filmfare Middle East
By ANI | Published: 31st March 2018 02:21 PM |
Last Updated: 31st March 2018 02:42 PM | A+A A- |
DUBAI: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone went casually chic for the cover of Filmfare Middle East for the April issue.
Acing the game like a boss, the actress emanated casual vibes in a pair of blue jeans and a grey polo neck top, complimenting it with white shoes.
The actress took to her Instagram to share the cover as she unveiled it at an event yesterday. Deepika shared, "#fun #fabulous #fearless #filmfare Thank You for the honour...".
The official handle of Filmfare shared the cover on its official Twitter handle, saying, "Wow! @deepikapadukone unveils the cover of @filmfareme."
The actress donned a Black gown at the gala night of Filmfare Middle East in Dubai on March 30.
Padukone began the year with a bang as she won hearts of the audience across the globe with her royal avatar as the Rajputani Queen in 'Padmaavat'.