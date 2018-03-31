MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had his fan boy moment as the actor met renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan today.

Nolan, known for modern classics such as "Memento", "The Prestige", "Inception" and the Dark Knight series, is in India on a three day trip along with visual artiste Tacita Dean.

My Fanboy moment. Inspiring to hear Mr.Nolan & Ms.Tacita Dean talk of the virtues of celluloid as an artist’s medium. Thanks @shividungarpur for having me over pic.twitter.com/08dyi0kmwz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) 31 March 2018

The 52-year-old star took to Twitter to share his experience about meeting the ace director.

Earlier, South superstar Kamal Haasan had shared a photograph with the "Dunkirk" director.

The actor had said he was surprised to know that Nolan had seen his film "Papnasam".

During his trip, Nolan will also be present for the screenings of two of his recent films  Oscar-nominated "Dunkirk" and "Interstellar".