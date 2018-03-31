Rumours of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s romance have been doing the rounds for a while now, and if their on-screen chemistry in Baaghi 2 is anything to go by, the duo look very much in love. The film that released on March 30 is the comeback vehicle for choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan. Tiger was a part of the prequel too.

Tiger, who made his B-town debut with Heropanti in 2014, says, “I am nervous because Baaghi was a huge hit and the audience has a lot more expectations from this film. I have literally pushed the limits. I want to create my own niche as far as action is concerned. We have a lot of outdoor scenes and helicopter stunts. We have shot in the forest and have used different weapons. This time around, the stunts were more dangerous.”

Disha, who is working with Tiger for the first time, says “I had never imagined that I would get such a role. The film is about two rebels in love.”

Tiger, an Army officer in the film, fights all for love. “The story is very different from Baaghi. There is a lot of suspense. You will have to watch the film to know what is it all about.”

Ahmed Khan, whose last directorial venture was Shahid Kapoor-starrer Fool and Final in 2007, says, “It’s an out and out action thriller. We want the audience to have fun. People have already started comparing the action scenes with Rambo and I am happy.”

But shooting action scenes with Tiger was not easy for him. “Tiger refuses to use a body double for action sequences. The result is that the crew and the rest of the cast are scared and we have to control him. We have to tell him the intricate details like ‘this person has to open the door before running out’; or Tiger would simply crash through the door. I keep all my assistants ready before he starts shooting,” says the director, who got several awards for choreographing ‘Jumme ki Raat’ for Kick in 2015.

Appreciating Tiger’s work, Disha says, “He is so high on action that I’m in awe of him.” Tiger not only learnt combat training, but underwent training to use weapons for this particular film. “In one scene, I had two different weapons in my hands. Fighting with such heavy ammunition was difficult. I had to jump and dive with extra weight and that was the toughest part,” says the actor. About selecting Disha for the role, the director says, “She is tall, beautiful, and looks good opposite Tiger. What more could we ask for.”

While Ahmed feels it’s difficult to direct actors, who share a good off-screen bond, Tiger says shooting was easier since he knew Disha well. However, Disha, who is just two films old in B-town, felt it was difficult shooting with Tiger. “He is so perfect in everything. I have to do everything five times to get it right. We compete on the sets but it’s a healthy competition and it brings out the best,” she says.

The trio enjoyed working together, and both Tiger and Disha admire Ahmed for his work. Tiger says, “He’s a superb director. The way he has choreographed and handled action scenes is really different. He always thinks out-of-the-box.” Agreeing with him, Disha says, “He is very quick with his shoots.”

While all three are excited about the outcome of the film, Ahmed says, “We have already announced Baaghi 3. It will have more action and it’s going to be so much more fun especially when we have a team like this and an actor like Tiger.”

Disha’s Tamil film Sanghamitra is also up for release this year, though she hasn’t signed any new projects. Meanwhile, Tiger has a lot lined up. “I am currently shooting for Student of the Year. After that I will work on Yash Raj Films’ untitled venture with Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor.”