Court rejects plea against Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty

By ANI

LUDHIANA: A Ludhiana court on Tuesday rejected the petition against Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty that sought action against them in SC/ST Act for allegedly using derogatory words for a particular community.

The actors have been accused of humiliating and insulting the Valmiki community by using the word 'bhangi' in separate TV shows.

Presumably, Khan had used the word during the promotion of his film 'Tiger Zinda Hai', while referring to his dancing skills.

Shilpa had reportedly used the word to describe how she looks at home.