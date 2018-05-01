Govinda to make comeback, again, with Pahlaj Nihalani's 'Rangeela Raja'

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Actor Govinda, who made comebacks to Bollywood in 2006 with 'Bhagam Bhaag' and in 2007 with Salman Khan's 'Partner' and later in 2017 with 'Aa Gaya Hero' is doing it again.

The No. 1 actor is all set to make a comeback with filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani's 'Rangeela Raja'.

An out and out comedy, 'Rangeela Raja', brings together the hit actor-director pair of Govinda and Pahlaj Nihalani, who have given to the film industry hits like 'Ilzaam', 'Aankhen' and 'Shola Aur Shabnam'.

Talking about the film, Nihalani, a former chief of the Central Board for Film Certification, said, ''It is titled Rangeela Raja and it's an out-and-out comedy.

But comedy of a kind never attempted by him before.

Unlike the streetwise comic characters, he is famous for, he plays a very sophisticated character in Rangeela Raja.

Talking about Govinda's character in the film, Nihalani said: "he has a double role. But he slips into four different characters. Audiences who have been waiting for his comeback will be very pleased to see what he has done in Rangeela Raja. It is almost like a rebirth of him and I feel happy to be doing his comeback film."

Incidentally, it was Nihalani who had launched Govinda over three decades ago in 'Ilzaam'.

"I feel he is starting all over again with Rangeela Raja," he said.

Trade sources said that the film will feature three debutante heroines.