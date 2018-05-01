If anyone wants to screw me over, it's their problem: Aditi Rao Hydari

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari says she feels thrilled to get support from the people in Bollywood as she has no backing in the film industry.

The actress, who has got rave reviews for her role in hit film "Padmaavat", spoke about her career in Vogue India's May 2018 issue. The cover image of the issue has been shot on the OnePlus 6, which is said to be the first ever Indian magazine cover shot on a smartphone.

"I have no backing in the film industry. It is thrilling to be supported by people you love and respect. I just choose to keep doing my own thing, as long as I am not hurting anyone," Aditi said.

"If anyone wants to screw me over, it's their problem," she added.

For Hydari, it is all about the arts.

"I love painting, music, colour and dance. Acting is an amalgamation of all art forms... You can be anybody or anything. It's safe and secure, it's comfort."

Aditi is known for films like "London, Paris, New York", "Wazir" and "Bhoomi". She has also worked in the south Indian film industry, with projects like "Prajapathi", "Sringaram" and "Kaatru Veliyidai" to her credit.

She was born in Hyderabad and grew up in Delhi. Her maternal grandmother has been her greatest inspiration.

"I dressed girly in kurtas, bindis and braids because I loved Bharatanatyam. But my nani would give me junk food, put me in shorts, let my ringlets free, and send me out in the mud to play."

Her obsession with floral scents goes back to memories of her mother's large collection of handloom saris that she wore with mismatched blouses.

"When she would go for a shower, I would pick up her sari and wrap it around myself. She would come out and ask me to take something cleaner, prettier. But it smelled of her, of comfort and tea rose," added the actress, who has worn a specific perfume for every role of hers, whether it is Leela in "Kaatru Veliyidai" or Mehrunissa in "Padmaavat".