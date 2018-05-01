Sona Mohapatra alleges threats from Sufi group over music video 'Tori Surat'

By ANI

Singer Sona Mohapatra has alleged that she has received threats from a Sufi foundation over her latest music video 'Tori Surat'.

Mohapatra, in a series of tweets on Monday, had alleged that the foundation had sent her a notice to remove her latest video 'Tori Surat' as it doesn't conform with their norms of a 'Sufi song'.

"In strongest possible words I condemn those regressive and reactionary organisations who are threatening Sona Mahapatra for making a music video of a Amir Khusrau ' Geet . These mullas should know that Amir Khusrau belongs to every Indian . He is not your property," said the 73-year-old.

Dear @MumbaiPolice I have received a threatening notice from the Madariya Sufi Foundation to remove my music video Tori Surat from all communication mediums. They claim that the video is vulgar,will flare communal tensions.I need to know whom to write in my response to at ur end — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

The Sufi Madariya foundation has also called me a ‘regular offender’ & says that they find another five year old Video of me singing a Sufiana Kalam - Piya Se Naina on coke studio insulting Islam because I’m ‘dressed exposing my body’ & playing westernised music. @MumbaiPolice — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 30, 2018

She further wrote, "The Madariya foundation along with the agreement of the Nizamuddin Dargah have an issue with the description of my Tori Surat music video, "earthy incarnations of the feminine Divine" & with "a sleeveless dress and body exposing dancers". Basically with everything woman & free. Dear @MumbaiPolice the Madariya Sufi foundation claims to work for Sufism,peace & universal brotherhood in their threatening notice to me. I ask you & #India ,what about the 'sisterhood'?Why is it that in this day & age the women expected to cover up, not sing or dance in public."

Veteran film writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar, on Tuesday, hit back at the Madariya Sufi Foundation for allegedly threatening singer Sona Mohapatra to take down a music video.

Akhtar took to Twitter to condemn the organisation "in strongest possible words".