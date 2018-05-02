Rajkumar Rao's '5 Weddings' to premiere at Cannes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Festival favourite Rajkumar Rao is all geared up to make his debut in Cannes Film Festival, along with Nargis Fakhri, for their upcoming Hollywood movie '5 Weddings'.

Helmed by an Indo-American director, Namrata Singh Gujral, the movie will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to make the announcement as he wrote, "Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek and Candy Clark... First look poster of international film #5Weddings... Directed by Namrata Singh Gujral... World premiere at Cannes on 10 May... 24 Aug 2018 release in India, USA and Canada."

The film also stars Candy Clark, Bo Derek and Dutch-American actor Anneliese Van der Pol.(ANI)