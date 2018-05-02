Home Entertainment Hindi

Witness common man's quest for justice in intriguing trailer of 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero'

The unconventional and quirky trailer encompasses humour, drama, action and tragedy, making the trailer an interesting watch.

Harshvardhan as the masked man fighting for justice. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: After the intriguing posters and teaser, the makers of 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' have unveiled the trailer of the vigilante drama.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the trailer showcases a group of friends forming a channel on social media to fight against injustice, started by three masked men on a mission to curb corruption.

The situation takes a tragic political turn as the young revolutionaries stand up to fight against a larger aspect of corruption, it is then when Harshvardhan Kapoor takes the matter into his hands and turns into a superhero.

While the teaser showcased Harshvardhan as the masked man fighting for justice, the trailer gave insights into the backstory of the common man, turning into a social crusader.

WATCH TRAILER:

Portraying the journey of three friends, the trailer presents an intriguing tale of youngsters revolting against the corrupt system.

The flick promises some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights, which have been designed by an international crew, and is shot at some never before seen locations in and around Mumbai.

It has music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who have worked with Motwane on his earlier films Lootera and Udaan.

Presented by Eros International and Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya, starring Harshvardhan and is slated to release on May 25.

The movie is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap.

