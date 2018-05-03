Anand Ahuja is a great guy: Harshvardhan on Sonam Kapoor's wedding

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor is "really happy" that his sister Sonam Kapoor is getting married to Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja, whom he has described as a "great guy".

Sonam is set to wed Anand on May 8 here.

Harshvardhan, who was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming film "Bhavesh Joshi Superhero" here on Wednesday, was asked about how the preparations are going on for the wedding.

He said: "I am really happy that she is getting married. Anand is a great guy. However, I have been very busy with my film 'Bhavesh Joshi' so I do not know much what's going on with that (the preparations)."

Since "Bhavesh Joshi Superhero" is also releasing this month, asked if he will get enough time to enjoy the occasion and the upcoming promotional activities for the movie, Harshvardhan said: "Well, the whole occasion will get over by May 8. And I have enough time after that for the promotion of my film. So yes, I think I will handle everything pretty well."

What does he want to give his elder sister on her D-day?

"A hug," pat came the reply.

"Really, I want to give her a lot of love and good luck. No gifts... because I am broke. Look at the kind of film I am working on, they really do not pay that well, so I really do not have anything to gift her," he quipped.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, "Bhavesh Joshi Superhero" is releasing on May 25. This is Harshvardhan's second film after Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's "Mirzya".