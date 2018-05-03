Home Entertainment Hindi

Karan Johar to co-produce Kargil War hero Vikram Batra biopic

The 45-year-old helmer took to Twitter to share that he will be backing the project under his Dharma Productions banner along with producer Shabbir Boxwala.

Published: 03rd May 2018

Karan Johar (File | AP)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday announced that he will be co-producing the upcoming biopic of Kargil War hero Vikram Batra, starring actor Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.

"Time to relive - Yeh Dil Mangey More. Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala collaborate to present the true story of bravery and patriotism - the chronicles of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra in the lead as Sher Shah Vikram Batra. Vishnu Varadhan to direct. Written by Sandeep Shrivastava," he tweeted.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director and Sidharth have previously worked together in films like 'Student of the Year', 'Ittefaq', 'Kapoor & Sons' and 'Brothers'.

On work front, Karan will also produce 'Kalank', 'Dhadak' and 'Brahmastra'.(ANI)

