Karan Johar to co-produce Kargil War hero Vikram Batra biopic
The 45-year-old helmer took to Twitter to share that he will be backing the project under his Dharma Productions banner along with producer Shabbir Boxwala.
Published: 03rd May 2018 09:43 PM | Last Updated: 03rd May 2018 09:43 PM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday announced that he will be co-producing the upcoming biopic of Kargil War hero Vikram Batra, starring actor Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.
"Time to relive - Yeh Dil Mangey More. Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala collaborate to present the true story of bravery and patriotism - the chronicles of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra in the lead as Sher Shah Vikram Batra. Vishnu Varadhan to direct. Written by Sandeep Shrivastava," he tweeted.
Time to relive-Yeh Dil Mangey More@DharmaMovies & Shabbir Boxwala collaborate to present the true story of bravery & patriotism-the chronicles of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra@S1dharthM in the lead as Sher Shah Vikram Batra— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 3, 2018
Vishnu Varadhan to direct
WrittenBy Sandeep Shrivastava
The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director and Sidharth have previously worked together in films like 'Student of the Year', 'Ittefaq', 'Kapoor & Sons' and 'Brothers'.
On work front, Karan will also produce 'Kalank', 'Dhadak' and 'Brahmastra'.(ANI)