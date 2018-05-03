Was fun working with Kareena, Sonam Kapoor: Farah Khan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan had fun working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor on a song for the upcoming film "Veere Di Wedding". She says she loved the gender swap concept of the song.

"Veere Di Wedding" also features Swara Bhasker and Shikha Tilsania. Farah worked with them on "Tareefan", which released on Wednesday and will go live on the small screen on Thursday on MTV Beats.

"This is the second music video that I'm doing after 'Bluffmaster's 'Ek main aur ek tu hain' and I really think we have taken this one to the next level," Farah said in a statement.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, "Veere Di Wedding" will release on June 1. The film is presented by Ekta Kapoor's home banner Balaji Motion Pictures and is a romantic comedy co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.

"The concept of a gender swap really appealed to me. We made the boys the decorative pieces in the song with the girls being the heroes here. It was so much fun working with some truly empowered and enlightened women like Rhea, Ekta, Kareena, Sonam, Shikha and Swara," she added.

The song is sung by Badshah.

"It is a fun and lively song, I got the privilege to work with such amazing ladies... Hoping this is my latest Bollywood hit and all my fans enjoy it," he said.