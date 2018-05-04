'India Day' during Cannes to bring together Indian, French film industries

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An 'India Day' will be organised at the 71st edition of the Cannes International Film Festival on May 11 to bring together the French and Indian film industries, the French Embassy here today announced.

The Embassy of France in India and UniFrance, in charge of promoting French films abroad, will organise 'India Day' next Friday at Terrasse UniFrance, Cannes, according to an official statement.

"This will mark the first of the regular professional meetings bringing together the French and Indian film industries, offering them opportunities to collaborate on common projects as well as augment the sales and distribution of Indian and French films," it said.

The 71st edition of prestigious festival is scheduled to be held from May 8 to 19.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani will be in Cannes on May 9 to inaugurate the India Pavilion, organised in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) to provide a platform for stakeholders to market their films, it said.

Among celebrities present at 'India Day' will be actor-director Nandita Das for her biopic "Manto", which features actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role, and Ken Scott, director of the Indo-French co-production "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir" along with actor Dhanush, who makes his international debut in this film.

Adding to India's presence at Cannes for various categories will be director Rohena Gera for her debut feature film "Sir" featuring actress Tillotama Shome, Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna for his directorial debut "The Last Color" and young thespian Antara Rao for her short film "Asthi".

"Two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron called for strengthening Indo-French collaboration in films based on our common history and love for cinema, I welcome India's remarkable participation in various segments of the Cannes Film Festival," France's Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler said.

"I am sure that India Day will pave the way for greater Indo-French co-productions, given the two countries' common history and love for cinema," he said.