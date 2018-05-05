Home Entertainment Hindi

Age, marital status of an actress has nothing to do with film failure: Rani Mukerji​

The 'Hichki' actress asserts that 'so many actresses have already proven that marital status is not important'.

Published: 05th May 2018 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Rani Mukerji, who is currently riding high on the success of her comeback film "Hichki", says age or marital status of an actress has nothing to do with a films failure or success.

Asked if she feels that age and marital status of an actress considered detrimental in the industry, Rani told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "The success of 'Hichki' has changed a lot of that thinking... It is important to understand that the audience is changing. They want to see a good film and a content oriented film... When you give them a good film they don't really care what your martial status is."

Rani, 40, says that the audience wants to be "entertained by films".

"What I am doing in my personal life is none of anyone's business... What I do outside my work is not really important as long as I am doing films and the roles that suit me and the roles which I feel the audience will connect with," she added.

The actress is married to Yash Raj Films's head honcho Aditya Chopra. She tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed her first child -- a daughter named Adira in 2015.

The "Aiyyaa" actress asserts that "so many actresses have already proven that marital status is not important".

"A film not doing well also happens to actors who are not married and who don't have babies. Just because a married actress comes back and her film is not do well lets not blame her personal life," she said.

The "Mardaani" actress concluded by saying: "Let's keep it casual and say that the film was not good that is why the film did not work or the film is really good and that's why the film is working."

