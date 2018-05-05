Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan requests 'Twitterji' to increase followers

Big B on Friday tweeted that he has been posting a lot and even asked that if something else needs to be done to increase the number of followers.

Published: 05th May 2018 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Big B's official and verified Twitter handle @SrBachchan has 34.3 million followers. | Twitter photo

By IANS

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan,one of the most widely followed Indian celebrities on Twitter, has once again written to the micro-blogging platform's management requesting them to increase the "number" of followers.

Big B on Friday tweeted that he has been posting a lot and even asked the if something else needs to be done to increase the number of followers. 

"Arre yaar Twitterji. Yaar ab toh hamare numbers badha do (At least now increase my number of Twitter followers). Kab se itna kuch dal rahe hain (I am posting so much)... Kuch aur karna ho, number badhane ke liye to bolo (Let me know if I have to do something else to increase the number followers)," Amitabh, 75, wrote. 

Big B's official and verified Twitter handle @SrBachchan has 34.3 million followers.

Earlier this week, the thespian had questioned the micro-blogging platform's management about how they manage to keep the number of followers constant. He has also threatened to quit Twitter, accusing the micro-blogging website of reducing his followers. 

That time, the fan following of Big B quickly dropped from 33 million to 32.9 million. It led a team of officials from Twitter to met him.

On the film front, Amitabh will be seen in "102 Not Out" along with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. 

