An Innings Well Played

Shama Bhagat By

Express News Service

Last time they were seen as friends in fantasy superhero film Ajooba. And after a gap of 27 years, Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan reunite as father and son for Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out. While Big B is not there to speak about the film, Kapoor waxes eloquent about the megastar. “This is my sixth film with him. And it was a pleasure working with such a great and disciplined actor after so many years. Our experiences have grown but he has a unique quality of flirting with his characters. You get the best from him,” says Kapoor.

Director Shukla, who has done Gujarati plays and films like Oh My God and All the Best, is working with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. “This film is an adaptation of my Gujarati play and the topic is very universal. This play got a good response from youngsters, so I decided to make it into a film. It speaks about father-son relationship. Its USP is a 102-year-old father and a son, who is 60. Father wants to break the record of a Chinese man who lived for 118 years, so he decides to put his son in an old-age home. I am sure the youth will come to watch the film, too.”

Actor Jimit Trivedi, who made his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiya in 2007, also plays an important character. “There is no heroine. However, on my insistence, Umesh created a house maid’s character in the film,” says Kapoor.

Both the actors have not watched the play, on which the movie is based. Shukla says, “Even I was not in favour of making them watch the play, because it would have led them into that mode. I wanted fresh interpretation of the idea. The film doesn’t demand any glamour quotient. This is the love story of a father and a son, and is entertaining enough. The characters are Gujarati, so the actors will be seen talking in Gujarati at times in the film.”

Prosthetics were used for both the actors. Kapoor, who had played a 90-year-old in his last film Kapoor & Sons, says, “Getting ready was not very difficult for me because I had done it for my last role, too. It used to take me six-and-a-half hours to get ready and one hour to remove the make-up, but passion for my work made me do it.”

On his character, Kapoor says, “I play a finicky son, who is always tensed, lives in denial and screams on small things, but loves his father a lot. And the worried father wants to change his demeanour.”

He is all praises for the director, and says, “Umesh is very patient and takes a stance. One can’t tell Amitabh Bachchan what to do and what not to, but he used to do it. Even if we disagreed on something, he would make us understand the point.”

On working with Kapoor, Shukla says, “Rishi sir is such a dear friend. I have worked with him in All is Well. He gets bugged when you are not able to answer his questions, but he is always logical.” The movie was a journey of personal bonding, too. The director says, “We have made great memories during the making. There is a scene where Mr Bachchan is sleeping. Mr Kapoor comes in, looks at him and walks away.” But even after he said cut, Mr Bachchan did not wake up, and everyone got worried.

“So, I went up to him and called him ‘saheb, the shot is over’. He woke up and said he had dozed off. It was so overwhelming for me. When you see the film, you will realise the scene’s depth,” says Shukla.

Meanwhile, on his forthcoming projects, Kapoor says, “I am doing a film but can’t reveal much. I am growing my beard for the role.” Shukla is working on two scripts. “One is on a marital issue and the other one is a satire,” he says.