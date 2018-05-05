Home Entertainment Hindi

Mahira Khan heads to Cannes Film Festival

Actress Mahira Khan will be representing Pakistan at the 71st Cannes Film Festival later this month.

Published: 05th May 2018 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Mahira Khan (Image Courtesy Twitter @TheMahiraKhan)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Actress Mahira Khan will be representing Pakistan at the 71st Cannes Film Festival later this month.

The actor, who was named the first Pakistani brand ambassador for make-up giant L'Oreal last year, took to Instagram to share the news, Geo News reported.

Mahira shared a photograph of Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger at the 1977 Cannes and captioned it: "Cannes 2018, Let's do this!"

She also took to Twitter and wrote: "My name is Cannes and I'm not a..."

Other celebrities attending the Cannes this year to represent L'Oreal Paris are Julianne Moore, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria as well as Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor.

Indian actress Kangana Ranaut is also reported to be gearing up for her debut at Cannes this year.

The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to be held from May 8 to May 19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahira Khan Pakistan Cannes Film Festival

Comments

More from this section

An Innings Well Played

Indie Rockstar Steals the Show

Marriage won't come in way of actor and ultimate fashionista, Sonam Kapoor

IPL2018
Videos
Rains wreck havoc in Hyderabad on Thursday (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Six killed as rain, gales wreck havoc in Telangana
Rains wreck havoc in Hyderabad on Thursday (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Thundershowers bring relief from heat in Hyderabad
Gallery
In a first in the the history of the National Film Awards ceremony, about 50 award winners boycotted the event on Thursday after they learnt that President Ram Nath Kovind, in a departure from tradition, would give away the awards to only 11 winners while
IN PICTURES | 65th National Film Awards ceremony marked by many frowns, few smiles
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final