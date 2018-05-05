Home Entertainment Hindi

Michael Mosley wants to work with Shilpa Shetty

Published: 05th May 2018 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Michael Mosley with Shilpa Shetty | Instagram

By IANS

NEW DELHI: British author, medical journalist and television host Michael Mosley feels Indian actress Shilpa Shetty is a phenomenal enthusiast, and says it would be fun to work with her on some project.

Mosley met the actress and had a session with her when he visited India on the first anniversary celebration of Sony BBC Earth earlier this year.

"I really enjoyed meeting Shilpa and she is phenomenal enthusiast. We swapped a lot of health ideas and I think we have a lot in common," Mosley told IANS.

Any plans to work with her?

"It will be great fun to do something together because I come with a scientific and academic background and she has enormous experience in food and fitness," added Mosley.

On his bond with India, he said: "I was born in Kolkata but at the age of 2, my family had moved from India. So essentially, there are no memories. But I have some beautiful pictures of me and my brother playing and enjoying our time in Kolkata. I will always cherish them. I don't get a chance to visit often but absolutely love India, its culture and the food."

His show "Trust Me I'm a Doctor" also airs in India on Sony BBC Earth.

