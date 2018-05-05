My films should be worth people's time, money: Disha Patani

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Disha Patani, whose "Baaghi 2" has turned out to be a box office winner, says she doesn't compete with other artistes in the industry and is instead focussed on being a part of movies that leave the audience happy and content.

After making her Bollywood debut with "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", Disha's second film was "Baaghi 2", which has set the bar higher for her. Does that make her nervous?

"Of course, there are times when I feel nervous. I just want to keep working hard and entertaining audiences. My aim is to ensure that when people come to watch my movie, they should leave feeling happy, entertained and it should be worth their time and money," Disha told IANS in an email interview.

Bollywood has opened gates to a host of new talent on-screen, increasing the competition immensely.

Asked how she tries to remain ahead of the curve, Disha said: "My biggest competition till date has been myself. I am not someone who likes to compete with actors in the industry.

"I want everyone to grow and get better at what they do. Having said that, I prefer focusing on myself and my aim is to try and experiment with new and different things every day."

Not paying attention to what people have to say on her fashion quotient also comes easy to Disha.

"I choose to focus on myself and my work," asserted the actress, who launched European fashion brand ONLY's 'Denimize The World' campaign in Mumbai on Friday.

In her understanding of fashion, "comfort is key".

"As an artiste, my work always requires me to be on the move, constantly travelling, exploring or even breaking into a dance... And fashion needs to compliment everything you do.

So, for me, fashion is all about being comfortable in what you wear. Because when you are comfortable, you feel confident and stylish. I love fashion that is not forced and is effortless," added the "die-hard denimista".

Denims are her wardrobe staple.

"I love denims in all forms - dresses, jackets, shorts, skirts - just name it... I specially love sporting denim shorts."

What's her "only" fashion advice to the youth?

"My core philosophy is aless is more'.A I feel that when I am comfortable, I can do more. So, my only fashion advice to the youth would be to keep it simple and stylish."