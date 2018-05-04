Home Entertainment Hindi

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh prepares for comeback video

Singh, who was last seen on screen in a music video in "Desi kalakaar" in 2014 along with Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Grover, posted an image of himself flaunting his biceps.

Published: 05th May 2018 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2018 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Yo Yo Honey Singh | Instagram

By IANS

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has been seen in music videos like "Blue eyes" and "Love dose", says he is prepping for his comeback in a "huge" music video.

Singh, who was last seen on screen in a music video in "Desi kalakaar" in 2014 along with Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Grover, posted an image of himself flaunting his biceps.

"Growing Bigger muscles for my comeback video! I am shooting a huge video, so mega look needed please love and support," Singh tweeted on Friday.

The rapper, 35, is currently riding high on the success he has received for "Dil chori" and "Chhote chhote peg", which are a part of the recent Bollywood release "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yo Yo Honey Singh

Comments

More from this section

An Innings Well Played

Indie Rockstar Steals the Show

Amitabh Bachchan requests 'Twitterji' to increase followers

IPL2018
Videos
Rains wreck havoc in Hyderabad on Thursday (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Six killed as rain, gales wreck havoc in Telangana
Rains wreck havoc in Hyderabad on Thursday (Express Photo | Vinay Madapu)
Thundershowers bring relief from heat in Hyderabad
Gallery
In a first in the the history of the National Film Awards ceremony, about 50 award winners boycotted the event on Thursday after they learnt that President Ram Nath Kovind, in a departure from tradition, would give away the awards to only 11 winners while
IN PICTURES | 65th National Film Awards ceremony marked by many frowns, few smiles
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final