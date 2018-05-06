Home Entertainment Hindi

Honoured to play role of Nargis Dutt in 'Sanju': Manisha Koirala

"Sanju", a biographical film based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, is directed and written by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Published: 06th May 2018 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Manisha Koirala (Twitter Photo)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Manisha Koirala says she feels honoured to play the role of Sanjay Dutts mother and late actress Nargis Dutt in Rajkumar Hiranis upcoming film "Sanju".

Manisha interacted with the media on the sidelines of Yusuf Merchant's book "Happyness - Life Lessons From A Creative Addict" here on Saturday.

On being a part of "Sanju", Manisha said: "I am really honoured to have played Nargis Duttji in the film. It's like any actress' dream role. Though I have a very small role in the film... It's a special appearance, but I am really excited to know audience reaction about my role and the film."

"Sanju", a biographical film based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, is directed and written by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in various stages of his life. It has an ensemble cast which includes Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Dia Mirza and Karishma Tanna. The film is set to be released on June 29.

At the book reading session, Manisha said she was mentally disturbed at a certain point in her life but survived through it and came out stronger.

A cancer survivor, Manisha said: "Every individual goes through ups and downs in his life and I also experienced that. Earlier... I wasn't prepared for it. Now also, that phase comes but now I know the tools of handling it. So, I can ride through smoothly in a tough phase.

"I think it is the most normal thing to feel sad or depressed, but in our society it is considered taboo. Now, on social media platforms, people look so happy and perfect by posting their pictures and stuff, so if anyone is sad or depressed then they consider him as abnormal, but that is not the case.

"I think it's the most normal thing and in today's challenging time, the kind of stress level and anxiety we go through, I think it's the most common thing and it's good to accept that. Take help when you have an issue and people shouldn't be ashamed about it because today, everybody is going through that. Just find happiness in small things of life and be happy."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manisha Koirala Sanju Nargis Dutt

Comments

More from this section

Filmmaker Arjun Hingorani, who launched Dharmendra, dead at 92

Veteran singer Arun Date passes away

An Innings Well Played

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats