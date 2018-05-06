Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonam Kapoor's pre-wedding ceremonies begin

Sonam's cousins including Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor, uncle Sanjay Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar arrived at her residence earlier in the evening.

Published: 06th May 2018

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor's pre-wedding celebrations began today at her home here.

The 32-year-old actor will tie the knot with Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on Tuesday morning in a private ceremony at her aunt's house in Bandra.

The actor and her close friends and family today kick-started the celebrations with an intimate mehendi ceremony at here Juhu residence.

The groom was also clicked outside her bungalow.

The mehendi party for the industry people will take place tomorrow evening in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), and is expected to have the who's who of Bollywood in attendance.

The security has been beefed up at the venue of the mehendi party.

Sonam's house has become a meeting spot for all her Bollywood friends like Varun Dhawan, Swara Bhasker, Jacqueline Fernandez and Karan, with them rehearsing for tomorrow's function.

The wedding ceremony on May 8 will be followed by a grand reception in the evening at a five-star hotel in Andheri.

Sonam and Anand, who have been dating for over two years now, announced their wedding last week in an official joint statement.

