Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran singer Arun Date passes away

Veteran singer Arun Date passed away early this morning at his residence at Kanjurmarg in the city.

Published: 06th May 2018 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2018 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

By UNI

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Arun Date passed away early this morning at his residence at Kanjurmarg in the city.

He was 84.

His health condition was deteriorating for the last few days.

Arun was living with his son Atul Date.

His another son Sangit Date had passed away two years back.

'Shukratara Mandvala', 'Ya Janmavar Ya Jagnyawar Shatda Prem Karave', 'Bhatkulichya Kela Madhe Raja and Rani', 'Chandane Panyatuni', 'Yesil Yesil Yesil', 'Pani Pahate Pahate Yesil' and 'Diwas Tuze Dilaya' were some of famous songs sung by Arun.

The trio of Mangesh Padgaonkar, Yashwant Deo and Arun Date were famous at a time.

Arun had worked as textile engineer for 28 years.

He had sung with Bharatratna Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosale, Suman Kalyanpur Kar, Sudha Malhotra and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arun Date

Comments

More from this section

An Innings Well Played

Indie Rockstar Steals the Show

Composers Sachin-Jigar join 'Chhota Bheem The Musical'

IPL2018
Videos
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
Section 144 imposed in Aligarh Muslim University over Muhammad Ali Jinnah portrait row
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats