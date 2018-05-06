Veteran singer Arun Date passes away

By UNI

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Arun Date passed away early this morning at his residence at Kanjurmarg in the city.

He was 84.

His health condition was deteriorating for the last few days.

Arun was living with his son Atul Date.

His another son Sangit Date had passed away two years back.

'Shukratara Mandvala', 'Ya Janmavar Ya Jagnyawar Shatda Prem Karave', 'Bhatkulichya Kela Madhe Raja and Rani', 'Chandane Panyatuni', 'Yesil Yesil Yesil', 'Pani Pahate Pahate Yesil' and 'Diwas Tuze Dilaya' were some of famous songs sung by Arun.

The trio of Mangesh Padgaonkar, Yashwant Deo and Arun Date were famous at a time.

Arun had worked as textile engineer for 28 years.

He had sung with Bharatratna Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosale, Suman Kalyanpur Kar, Sudha Malhotra and Kavita Krishnamurthy.