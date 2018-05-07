Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan remembers shooting at Rabindranath Tagore's residence

On Rabindranath Tagore's 157th birth anniversary on Monday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane remembering shooting at the Nobel laureate and poet's residence.

Published: 07th May 2018 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan | Facebook

By IANS

MUMBAI: On Rabindranath Tagore's 157th birth anniversary on Monday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane remembering shooting at the Nobel laureate and poet's residence and described it as "pious precincts".

"It is Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary for the seventh of May and as I recollect I am driven to those moments at Thakur Badi (home) in Kolkata, my rendition of the National Anthem and its shooting inside the pious precincts of the residence of Tagore," Amitabh, 75 wrote on his blog.

The cine icon said Tagore's writings and contributions to art and literature are inspiring.

"His genius in his thoughts his writings and his contributions to the arts and literature are inspiring and legendary now, but as you travel through those doors and rooms of his place of residence you feel blessed that such a man walked the face of this earth. How does one acquire such wisdom.

"How does one acquire such writing... How does one acquire this sense of music...How does one acquire his artistry in its sketching, his creation of the Shanti Niketan and its wonders," wrote the son of the celebrated writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

On the acting front, Amitabh's film "102 Not Out" has just hit the big screen. The movie also stars veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rabindranath Tagore Amitabh Bachchan 102 Not Out

Comments

More from this section

Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes 'free speech' hero Manto to Cannes

Mirzya actress Saiyami Kher makes Marathi debut, to star opposite Riteish Deshmukh in Mauli

Singer Adnan Sami claims his staff were called 'Indian dogs' at Kuwait airport

IPL2018
Videos
A new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii (Photo | AP)
New fissure triggers lava up to 230 feet in Hawaii
Ed Sheeran. (Photo | AP)

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran celebrates his first smoke-free year
 

Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'