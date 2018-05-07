Home Entertainment Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan thanks Bill Gates for acknowledging his polio eradication efforts

Big B, who became the UNICEF goodwill ambassador for the polio eradication campaign in India in 2002, was praised by Bill Gates for an opinion piece he wrote.

Published: 07th May 2018 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan | Facebook

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has thanked Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for acknowledging his contribution in helping India become polio free.

The 75-year-old actor, who became the UNICEF goodwill ambassador for the polio eradication campaign in India in 2002, was praised by the entrepreneur-philanthropist for an opinion piece he wrote highlighting India's journey in becoming free from the disease for the past four years.

"Real-world superheroes rarely make the headlines. But what if that wasn't the case? A stirring piece by Bollywood actor @SrBachchan," Gates, 62, wrote on Twitter and shared the link to the story.

To this Bachchan replied that he was just the "face" of the programme and it is the countless unknown on-ground force of people who deserve the limelight for the efforts.

"Thank you Mr Gates for this acknowledgement, the worker is the one who deserves the highest award for the eradication of making India Polio free, we may have the face and means, but the workers do the "WORK". I salute them!" he wrote.

India was declared polio-free in 2014 by World Health Organisation (WHO).

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Bill Gates Polio

Comments

More from this section

Trolls affect my girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, not me: Karan Kundrra

Naseeruddin Shah-Sonali Kulkarni starrer 'Hope Aur Hum' background score done only on guitar

People failed to slot me as an actress, says Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'