Home Entertainment Hindi

Anupam Kher: Want to do better work internationally as I'm representing India

The Indian actor, who has earlier featured in a slew of foreign projects, will also be seen in an upcoming series titled "New Amsterdam", a medical drama.

Published: 07th May 2018 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Anupam Kher. (Photo | facebook.com/anupamkherofficial/)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher says whenever he takes up an international film or series, he feels a sense of responsibility about representing India. So while he says he focuses on "good work" in India, he wants to do "better" outside.

The actor, 65, on Sunday had tweeted that he was travelling to Belfast, Ireland for the shoot of "Mrs Wilson".

In an accompanying video, he said: "Have reached London and from here I got to Belfast for a series for BBC titled 'Mrs Wilson'. It is a good role. Whenever I work for an international series or movie, then from within I feel I am representing India and I have to give my best.

"I have to do good work in India but outside, I want to do better."

Anupam further wrote: "Whenever I am doing an international film or series, in my mind I feel I am officially representing my country and I have to give my bestest. I get a sense of extra responsibility. Desh ki bhi izzat ka sawaal hota hai (it's a matter of my country's prestige too)! Looking forward to a great experience. 515th project."

The Indian actor, who has earlier featured in a slew of foreign projects, will also be seen in an upcoming series titled "New Amsterdam", a medical drama.

Besides this, he has been nominated for the Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards in 2018 for his work in the adaptation of Satnam Sanghera's memoir "The Boy with the Topknot", a TV movie.

"I have been nominated for Bafta on May 13 for the film 'Boy With The Top Knot'. please pray for that. I will be happy if we win, but if not then I would be happy with the nominations only," Anupam urged his fans via his video.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anupam Kher Mrs Wilson

Comments

More from this section

How 'Bigg Boss' helped Hina Khan overcome her 'addiction'

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez feted with PETA India's digital activism award

Ranbir Kapoor comes back to Yash Raj Films banner; to star in and as 'Shamshera'

IPL2018
Videos
A new fissure erupts in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii (Photo | AP)
New fissure triggers lava up to 230 feet in Hawaii
Ed Sheeran. (Photo | AP)

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran celebrates his first smoke-free year
 

Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'