Naseeruddin Shah-Sonali Kulkarni starrer 'Hope Aur Hum' background score done only on guitar

The tunes made with the guitar are supported by the voices of Shaan, Sonu Nigam and Bhoomi Trivedi.

Naseeruddin Shah in a still from Hope Aur Hum. (YouTube)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Naseeruddin Shah and Sonali Kulkarni-starrer "Hope Aur Hum" will feature a background score done only on a single instrument.

The Sudip Bandyopadhyay directorial, which has a cast full of theatre actors, has a background score done using only the guitar.

Music director Rupert Fernandes and Bandyopadhyay wanted to try something very different for the film, and so they decided to create the entire background and song score with one instrument.

Fernandes said in a statement: "When I first saw the film, the one feeling that stayed with me was that it had a very personal touch. The story, the brilliant performances and direction, the cinematography, the editing... Everything had a simple yet a very powerful message. And all of a sudden, I had this intuition of interpreting the music - the background score, as well as the songs, only through one single instrument - the guitar.

"Of course, when one challenges oneself in doing things a certain way, creativity takes over and brings forth a solution in any situation. Music is a very divine and powerful medium, and even a single instrument, played using the right choices of notes, can make you feel different emotions."

The tunes made with the guitar are supported by the voices of Shaan, Sonu Nigam and Bhoomi Trivedi.

"We were fortunate to have the awesomely talented singers - Sonu, Shaan, Suraj and Bhoomi, and it was an exciting challenge to blend-in this single instrument proposition, with their diverse singing styles," Fernandes added.

The film has a simple plot line following three different generations and their tryst with hope and destiny.

