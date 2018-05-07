SEE PHOTOS | Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja sangeet ceremony: Anil, Janhvi Kapoor, others stun in white

By Online Desk

Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor's sangeet ceremony began late Monday evening. Family and friends dressed in gorgeus white (the dress code) have started flocking to the actor’s pad in the luxury Sunteck Signature Island at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor will marry Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, the family confirmed last week following weeks of speculation around the wedding.

Here is the first look of the bride-to-be from her sangeet:

Sonam's father actor Anil Kapoor outside the sangeet venue (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Sonam's brother actor Harshvardhan Kapoor at the sangeet venue.

Sonam's cousins Janhvi Kapoor (L) and Khushi Kapoor (R) at the sangeet. (Instagram Photo)

Anand Ahuja and Sonam's best friend actress Jacqueline Fernandez at the sangeet (Instagram Photo)

Sonam with sister Rhea and brother Harshvardhan at the sangeet. (Instagram | @sonamkishaaadi)

Sonam's best friend and ace designer Masaba Gupta at the sangeet ceremony (Instagram Photo)

Swara Bhasker, Sonam's Veere Di Wedding co-star, at the sangeet. (Instagram Photo)

"The Kapoor and Ahuja families take great joy and pride in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on May 8 in Mumbai," read the statement from the Kapoor and Ahuja families.

The families have said it is an "intimate affair" and have requested the media "to respect the family's need for privacy". "Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives," the statement read.

Sonam and Anand have been dating for some years, but it is only since a few months that they have been open about their moments and travel diaries together on social media.

PHOTOS FROM THE MEHENDI CEREMONY

The actor and her close friends and family yesterday kick-started the celebrations with an intimate mehendi ceremony at her Juhu residence.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at their mehendi (Instagram Photo)

Sonam's cousins including Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor, uncle Sanjay Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar were in attendance.

Sonam Kapoor at her mehendi (Instagram Photo)

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Sonam's father, reportedly commented at an event last week: "Media has always been with me and my family when we began our careers. We will share everything at the right time."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at the mehendi (Instagram Photo)

He added, "You all will know very soon. We won't hide these details. You will know why there is lighting outside the house."

(L-R): Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor (Instagram Photo)

Sonam, after debuting in Bollywood with "Saawariya" in 2008, has featured in movies like "Delhi-6", "Aisha", "Raanjhanaa", "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", "Khoobsurat", "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", "Neerja" and "Pad Man". Her performance in "Neerja" won her a Special Mention at the National Film Awards.

Now just days before her next film "Veere Di Wedding" releases on June 1, she is busy preparing for her own wedding.

A week after her D-day, Sonam will be seen at the 71st Cannes Film Festival red carpet to fulfil her commitment as a L'oreal Paris ambassdor.

WATCH SONAM AND ANAND DANCE