Trolls affect my girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, not me: Karan Kundrra

Anusha has been a victim of social media bullying and has also been slut-shamed online.

Published: 07th May 2018 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Karan Kundra and girlfriend VJ Anusha (Twitter | @VJAnusha)

By IANS

BOGMALO: Actor Karan Kundrra says social media trolls don't have any effect on him, but it affects his girlfriend and popular VJ Anusha Dandekar.

Karan and Anusha have been in a relationship for over three years. Anusha has been a victim of social media bullying and has also been slut-shamed online.

Asked if haters on social media platforms affect him, Karan told IANS here: "I don't really care about these haters. They are completely low lives...sitting in a corner and writing. It shows that your frustration is coming out...I consider these trollers as dogs who just keep barking. They are mostly very frustrated people and I pity them.

Karan, who is currently busy with the shooting of the third season of "Love School" on MTV, added: "I don't react".

But it affects Anusha, he says.

"Anusha gets very affected... I am being followed by people and if someone says something to my girlfriend, then I need to take a stand because I don't want people to think that 'It's okay to not take a stand'... Whenever it goes out of hand where I need to set an example also, is when I come in."

Karan Kundrra VJ Anusha Dandekar

