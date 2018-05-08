Designer Wendell Rodricks blasts Met Gala for Catholic theme

By PTI

MUMBAI: Goa-based fashion designer Wendell Rodricks today lashed out at the 2018 Met Gala organisers for their theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination", saying it disrespected Christianity.

The 57-year-old couturier took to social media to blast the annual charity event, which saw personalities such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Katy Perry, Amal-George Clooney and Indian stars Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone walk the red carpet.

The gala was hosted by Rihanna, Amal and Donatella Versace alongside Vogue's Anna Wintour.

"As a Catholic, I am sickened by this years @metmuseum gala which has become @annawintour__official ego massage @vogue.

The Vatican should take them to court for blasphemy and using a crucifix as a sex ornament," Rodricks wrote.

The designer also targeted Rihanna, for donning a Pope-like hat.

He labelled her as an "insult" to Christianity.

"Hey @metmuseum @AnnaWintour_ #Rihanna @rihanna you ain't no Bishop.

Take off that mitre and sit on it.

You are an #insult to #Christianity" he tweeted.

"I guess carrying the Nativity scene on your head @sarahjessicaparkerofficial @themetgala deservedly makes one look #biblical #ancient," Rodricks commented on Parker's headgear.

Rodricks is not the only one who was hurt by the theme.

British TV personality Piers Morgan and other Catholics and conservatives also accused the organisers of religious appropriation.