More needs to be done on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Big B

He re-tweeted a video from the official page of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. In the video, the "Piku" star is seen talking about making India open defecation-free and building toilets in villages.

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says more needs to be done towards the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan than just providing a face and voice to the campaign.

Amitabh, 75, re-tweeted a video from the official page of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. In the video, the "Piku" star is seen talking about making India open defecation-free and building toilets in villages. 

It was captioned: "As the Swachh Bharat Mission is moving towards building an Open Defecation Free India, the contribution of the youth is now more important than ever. Join the Swachh Bharat Summer internship and help us build a cleaner nation."

