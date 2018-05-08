Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja tie the knot in traditional day wedding 

True to her image of a fashionista, Sonam looked radiant in a red and golden Anuradha Vakil lehenga choli.

Published: 08th May 2018 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Sonam finally gets married to her longtime beau Anand Ahuja. (Image Courtesy Twitter @iFaridoon)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor today tied the knot with longtime beau Anand Ahuja, a Delhi-based businessman, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony that was attended by family members and close friends from the Hindi film industry.

True to her image of a fashionista, Sonam looked radiant in a red and golden Anuradha Vakil lehenga choli.

The floral attire matched the bride's blush, while the heavy jewellery elevated her royal look.

Ahuja opted for beige bandhgala by Raghavendra Rathore.

The couple got married in the Sikh ceremony at Sonam's maternal aunt's bungalow in Bandra, here.

The wedding ceremony started around 12:30 pm and ended at around 1:20 pm.

Father Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita Kapoor, brother Harashvardhan, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, Mohit Marwah among other family members attended the wedding ceremony.

From Bollywood, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek and daughter Shweta were among the first ones to arrive at the venue.

Other industry celebrities who attended the wedding were Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, who arrived with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jacquline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker, Javed Akhtar, designer Masaba Gupta, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao and elder son Junaid.

The wedding ceremony will be followed by lunch, and later in the evening the newly weds will host a grand reception at a five star hotel for other relatives and Sonam's industry friends.

Sonam and Anand, who have been dating for the past two years, announced their wedding a week ago.

The wedding was preceded by two-day long celebrations that included mehendi and sangeet functions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sonam Kapoor Amitabh Bachchan Anand Ahuja Arjun Kapoor

Comments

More from this section

Nothing comes naturally to me: Alia Bhatt

Acting pays bills, helps nurture other parts of artiste in me: Anjali Patil 

Sushant Singh-Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath to release on November 30

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion