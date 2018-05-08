Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja tie the knot in traditional day wedding 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor today tied the knot with longtime beau Anand Ahuja, a Delhi-based businessman, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony that was attended by family members and close friends from the Hindi film industry.

True to her image of a fashionista, Sonam looked radiant in a red and golden Anuradha Vakil lehenga choli.

The floral attire matched the bride's blush, while the heavy jewellery elevated her royal look.

Ahuja opted for beige bandhgala by Raghavendra Rathore.

The couple got married in the Sikh ceremony at Sonam's maternal aunt's bungalow in Bandra, here.

The wedding ceremony started around 12:30 pm and ended at around 1:20 pm.

Father Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita Kapoor, brother Harashvardhan, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, Mohit Marwah among other family members attended the wedding ceremony.

From Bollywood, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek and daughter Shweta were among the first ones to arrive at the venue.

Other industry celebrities who attended the wedding were Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, who arrived with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jacquline Fernandez, Swara Bhasker, Javed Akhtar, designer Masaba Gupta, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao and elder son Junaid.

The wedding ceremony will be followed by lunch, and later in the evening the newly weds will host a grand reception at a five star hotel for other relatives and Sonam's industry friends.

Sonam and Anand, who have been dating for the past two years, announced their wedding a week ago.

The wedding was preceded by two-day long celebrations that included mehendi and sangeet functions.