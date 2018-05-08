Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushant Singh-Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath to release on November 30

"Kedarnath" is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June 2013.

Published: 08th May 2018 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Sara Khan in Kedarnath. (Official first look poster)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After tiding over a legal battle, Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan-starrer "Kedarnath" has been locked for release on November 30.

The film's director Abhishek Kapoor on Tuesday morning tweeted: "We clean up pretty nice. November 30 it is. Save the date everyone. Jai Bholenath."

Kapoor also shared the film's poster showing Lord Shiva, and a silhouette of Sushant kissing Sara on the forehead in the background.

Earlier, Kapoor's Guy In The Sky Pictures (GITS) was making the movie with KriArj Entertainment, but they parted ways.

Then, Ronnie Screwvala and his creative production house RSVP joined hands with Kapoor. This is their second collaboration after "Kai Po Che!".

"Kedarnath" is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June 2013.

The first schedule for the movie, which marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara in Bollywood, has already been completed in the mountainous region of Uttarakhand. The shoot for the film is all set to resume later this month in Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kedarnath Sushant Singh Rajput Sara Ali Khan Abhishek Kapoor

Comments

More from this section

Mukesh, Nita Ambani host star-studded party post daughter Isha's engagement with Anand Piramal

Amitabh Bachchan thanks Bill Gates for acknowledging his polio eradication efforts

Trolls affect my girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, not me: Karan Kundrra

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Vladimir Putin sits in his Kremlin cabinet prior his inauguration ceremony as new Russia's president in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
IN PICTURES: Amid police crackdown on protestors, Vladimir Putin takes oath as Russian president for fourth time
A tourist poses for a photo as three monkeys climb on her during a hot summer day at Galta temple in Jaipur on May 3 (PTI Photo)
The week in 32 photos: Karnataka assembly elections, May Day and more