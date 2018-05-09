Home Entertainment Hindi

Anushka Sharma's new fashion line draws inspiration from Suppandi

NUSH and Tinkle Comics have collaborated on this endeavour to bring out a cool and comfortable fashion collection, comprising tops and dresses.
 

Published: 09th May 2018 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Anushka Sharma (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Remember Suppandi, the popular character from the Tinkle comics universe? In an effort to popularise Indian pop culture and celebrate it globally, actress Anushka Sharma has sought design inspiration from Suppandi for the spring-summer collection line of her label NUSH.

For Anushka, reading comics was an integral part of her growing up years. Suppandi, who was presented as a well-meaning village simpleton inadvertently caught up in everyday adventures, was one of her favourite characters.

NUSH and Tinkle Comics have collaborated on this endeavour to bring out a cool and comfortable fashion collection, comprising tops and dresses.

The actress will actively promote the Suppandi clothing line not just in India but globally.

"While we celebrate the Avengers or Mickey Mouse from the West, images of Suppandi will re-ignite fond recollections of childhood for many people," Anushka said in a statement.

"Suppandi was my (imaginary) buddy as I would gobble up comics featuring him on lazy summer afternoons. I wanted to flesh out his place in our happy childhood memories with the brand's summer collection, and we have worked at retaining the simple, comfortable element of Suppandi in his line," she added.

The line will be available from Wednesday.

"This Nush x Suppandi collection is reminiscent of all those lazy summer afternoons we spent reading stories of India's favourite simpleton. The collection brings back the innocence and joy of childhood while also being contemporary and chic," said Sanjay Dhar, President, Amar Chitra Katha. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suppandi Tinkle comics Anushka Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Shah Rukh, Salman's dance at Sonam Kapoor's reception goes viral

Casting couch is everywhere, say music composer duo Sachin-Jigar

insta1

Bollywood celebs wish Sonam, Anand 'happily ever after'

IPL2018
Videos
Shreyas Iyer will be making his ODI debut for India (Photo | BCCI)
Important to perform keeping the England World Cup in mind: Shreyas Iyer
Anil Kapoor
Watch Sonam Kapoor's After Marriage dance party
Gallery
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja