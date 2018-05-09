Home Entertainment Hindi

I don't like to live a delusional life: Ekta Kapoor 

From TV to films to digital medium with ALTBalaji, Ekta has successfully moved through different mediums and the producer says it helps her cater to different sensibilities.

Published: 09th May 2018 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram

By PTI

MUMBAI: Film and TV producer Ekta Kapoor says big budgets and busy schedules of actors have kept her away from working with big stars and instead concentrate on "eclectic" films that have earned critical acclaim.

"It is not about the access to the stars. We have not made films with Salman (Khan) or Shah Rukh (Khan) because at this point if I have to spend half a year in planning a film with a big star, it would require certain effort.

"We have got into an eclectic mix of films. Access doesn't always mean. You could have picked up a phone and called them.

It is not that we are making a big star Rs 100 crore proposal," Ekta told PTI in an interview.

Instead, the proudcer's banner Balaji Motion Pictures has backed a number of unconvetional films such as "Love, Sex Aur Dhoka" and "Lipstick Under My Burkha".

Ekta started her production journey with TV and soon became the soap opera queen with hits such as "Hum Paanch", "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" "Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki", "Kasauti Zindagi Ki" and "Kahiin To Hoga.

She soon moved to the big screen with films such as "Shootout at Lokhandwala", "The Dirty Picture" and "Ek Thi Daayan".

There have been failures along the way but Ekta says she does not dwell on them too much.

"Either you win or you learn.

I don't like to live a delusional life, which is an easy thing.

We all have dreams but we have to understand where the dream becomes delusional," Ekta says.

As a producer, she says she might feel the content she is churning out is great, but the audience may not appriciate it and one has to be open to rejection.

"If I am making something for others, I have to take their opinion into consideration -- be it bouquets or brickbats; TRPs or criticism. I try to keep an open mind," she says.

From TV to films to digital medium with ALTBalaji, Ekta has successfully moved through different mediums and the producer says it helps her cater to different sensibilities.

"When you are alone, the kind of content you will consume will be very individualistic, when you go to a theatre it is community viewing as you go with friends and family in a closed room with hundreds of unknown people and at home it is family viewing, you have to be less radical at home and watch things that are more subtle.

" Asked if she is looking to tap into regional cinema, Ekta says, "I feel we have a huge local market.

I want to grow with regional content but that would be three years later.

I have done two shows - one is a Bengali and other is a South Indian show.

"I had a huge wing that made lot of South Indian shows, not many people know we had a south show called 'Kudumbam'.

I am a firm believer that as the content gets local there will be more identification."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ekta Kapoor  Balaji Motion Pictures Lipstick Under My Burkha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

'Veere Di Wedding' a very modern film: Manoj Pahwa

Felt more responsible about playing real life role says Vicky Kaushal

Shah Rukh, Salman's dance at Sonam Kapoor's reception goes viral

IPL2018
Videos
Shreyas Iyer will be making his ODI debut for India (Photo | BCCI)
Important to perform keeping the England World Cup in mind: Shreyas Iyer
Anil Kapoor
Watch Sonam Kapoor's After Marriage dance party
Gallery
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja