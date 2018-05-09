Home Entertainment Hindi

Shades of red, maroon will never go out of bridal style: Manish Malhotra

He, however, feels that for a chilled out beach wedding, brides can opt for pastel hues such as baby pink, beige, ivory and lavender. 
 

Published: 09th May 2018 02:35 PM

Designer Manish Malhotra (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Sonam Kapoor opted for a red bridal lehenga during her marriage with businessman Anand Ahuja, thereby breaking the perception that the colour has lost its glory from the Indian wedding scene. Ace designer Manish Malhotra says shades of red and maroon can never go out of style.

"The choice of a wedding outfit depends on several factors -- the bride's personality, aesthetic, season, and ambience. For a traditional wedding, shades of red and maroon will never go out of style," Manish told IANS over an e-mail.

He, however, feels that for a chilled out beach wedding, brides can opt for pastel hues such as baby pink, beige, ivory and lavender. 

"I always advise brides to choose a silhouette and colour scheme that is both opulent, and locked in tradition at the same time," said Malhotra.

He said "Sonam looked nothing but exquisite at all her events."

"I think she effortlessly pulls off every outfit with grace and elegance. I loved all her avatars as a fun, modern bride, as she also exudes an inspiring confidence with Indian wear, while preserving the beautiful heritage of Indian fashion," he said.

Many celebrities opted for the designer's outfits at Sonam and Anand's pre-wedding, wedding and reception celebrations. He finds immense pleasure to see his designs on the people who inspire him with their individual style. 

"I've enjoyed working with style icons such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Needless to say, they all looked stunning at Sonam's wedding celebrations," he said.

It's not just established names, but even a young actor like Janhvi Kapoor was seen opting for his outfit.

Malhotra feels that working with young actors and the next generation always infuses him with a new energy. 

"I find that they are naturally poised at this age, and definitely aware about their sartorial choices and what looks good on them - be it Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif," he said.
 

