Home Entertainment Hindi

'Veere Di Wedding' a very modern film: Manoj Pahwa

Manoj is playing the father of actor Sumeet Vyas, who is featured opposite Kareena in the film.
 

Published: 09th May 2018 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

The latest poster of 'Veere Di Wedding' promises a fun chick flick, oh wait, #NOTachickflick. The actors have been promoting the film with this hashtag to dispel stereotypes. (Image Courtesy Twitter @vdwthefilm)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Manoj Pahwa, who will be seen in "Veere Di Wedding", says the film's story has a modern outlook that emphasises the freedom of choice women have in the new age society.

Manoj told IANS: "I am playing the father-in-law of Kareena Kapoor Khan's character in the film. Though the length of my role in the narration is not huge, I agreed to do the film because of the story.

"I think 'Veere Di Wedding' is a very modern film on women empowerment. When we talk about empowerment and gender equality, we mainly focus on education, job opportunity and financial independence. But this film talks about the choice of personal lifestyle as well.

"Though it is an out-and-out commercial film with four women actors of Bollywood, and offers a high value of entertainment, the film has more to say. It is a very modern film that questions why a girl has to face questions and doubt from the society if they choose to be single or in a living relationship after a certain age? I really liked the approach of its storytelling."
 

Apart from Kareena, the movie features Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Manoj is playing the father of actor Sumeet Vyas, who is featured opposite Kareena in the film.

"My character pushes his son to get married to the girl who he is in a live-in relation with. However, when they decide to get married, the girl finds it difficult to deal with the complication in a relationship that comes along with a marriage. The story moves forward with what happens then."

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film is releasing on June 1.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manoj Pahwa Veere Di Wedding Sonam Kapoor Swara Bhasker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Felt more responsible about playing real life role says Vicky Kaushal

I don't like to live a delusional life: Ekta Kapoor 

Shah Rukh, Salman's dance at Sonam Kapoor's reception goes viral

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona
Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor during their wedding ceremony on 09 May 2018. | Instagram
IN PICTURES | Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor gets married to Anand Ahuja