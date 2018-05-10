Home Entertainment Hindi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make Instagram debut tomorrow

Aishwarya Rai, who has steered clear of the digital space since time immemorial, will make her debut on the photo-video sharing social networking service.

Published: 10th May 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is set to make foray into social media through Instagram tomorrow.

"Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been a private person and her presence on the social media platform is basically her way of thanking all her well wishers who have been hiving her so much love through the start of her career; a way to directly connect with them," a press release from the actor's PR team stated.

A source close to Aishwarya revealed it is due to constant requests from her well-wishers and admirers from across the globe that she opted to have an official handle on Instagram to keep her fans abreast of her life, projects, etc.

Aishwarya will also attend the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in "Fanne Khan" opposite Anil Kapoor along with Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

