Confessions of a  fashionista

A Harini Prasad By

Express News Service

An elegant white Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga for the mehendi. A classic red-and-gold Anuradha Vakil one for her wedding. And a graphic-printed Anamika Khanna ensemble for the reception. And we are already curious about what’s next. The newly married Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will not be flying off to a honeymoon but will be glamming it up at the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival — her eighth appearance at the gala.

In a chat with Indulge ahead of her big fat Indian wedding, we egg Sonam to give us a peek into her lookbook for her appearance at the Cannes red carpet. Will she wear a Jean Paul Gaultier gown like she did when she debuted in 2011? She keeps us guessing. “It depends a lot on my mood and what L’Oréal Paris has in mind for my make-up.

We share similar values, especially in terms of beauty. They understand my idea of the style and stand by it,” shares the poster girl of the nation’s fashion scene. In her last seven visits to the French Riviera, the actress made quite the splash with her choice of outfits. Not shy about experimenting with avant-garde style choices, she has sported a faux bob, a nathni and a sari crafted from metallic yarn.



#Sistergoals

The Khoobsurat actress is not just all show-and-tell when it comes to fashion. With Rheson, Sonam has proven that she does know the workings of the fashion industry that she openly promotes. Sonam co-owns the brand with her sister Rhea — in fact, the name of their brand is derived from their own names, RHEa and SONam. “Our label demands our 100 per cent! We take complete care and responsibility of everything related to the brand — from sampling to designing and distribution,” she says.

Belonging to a cinematic dynasty led by late filmmaker Surinder Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor, the duo has built an empire for themselves in the film industry as well. They have worked together in three films — Aisha, Khoobsurat and the upcoming Veere Di Wedding (VDW). While Sonam is the protagonist in all these films, Rhea’s the producer.

“Honestly, both our label and VDW are our babies. We work extra hard to be able to give our best to the two,” says the 32-year-old fashion icon. However, there is so much more to their relationship than just work. They’ve given us, and the rest of the industry serious #sistergoals. Elaborating on their bond, Sonam says, “My life is incomplete without my sister. I’m so happy I have a strong woman like her in all spheres of my life.”

Sonam and her Veeres

Even as she preps for the international film festival (which she will be attending on May 14 & 15), closer home, Sonam has her hands full with four films of different genres, including romance and a biopic.

First on the list is Veere Di Wedding, set to release next month, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. “As an actress, you don’t get to work with female leads that often. It’s pretty fantastic that VDW happened to us. The three of them are such incredible women,” says the Mumbai-based diva.

From a few glimpses of the trailer (that has over 24 million views and counting), Sonam’s character, Avni, seems to be the pillar in the group, while the rest of them are busy trying to figure things out in their lives. “You’ll have to wait and watch to know who holds the group together. But each character has its own battle to fight,” shares the actress.

A woman of experimental fashion, it’s no doubt that Sonam picks her style icons wisely. In a world of Kardashians, she prefers the Hepburns — Katherine and Audrey. “They are both versatile actors and loved fashion figures,” she says, reassuring us that films and fashion will always go hand in hand.