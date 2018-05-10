Excited to train for a character after years: Varun Dhawan on 'Kalank'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan says getting into the training mode for his character in "Kalank" has excited him after years.

The 31-year-old actor, who will star in the film along with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, shared his workout video on Twitter.

"Night training for #kalank. After years I've got a character for whom I'm very excited to train for. Try this only once you get used to the movements. It's taken me sometime to master this. Keep your core engaged at all times.

"PS that the new mission impossible theme playing," Dhawan wrote, alongside the clip.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, the epic drama set in the 1940s also features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

The film marks the collaboration of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Dhawan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's "October" that released on April 18.

His other projects include "Sui Dhaaga" opposite Anushka Sharma.