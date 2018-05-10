Home Entertainment Hindi

Excited to train for a character after years: Varun Dhawan on 'Kalank'

The 31-year-old actor, who will star in the film along with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, shared his workout video on Twitter.

Published: 10th May 2018 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan says getting into the training mode for his character in "Kalank" has excited him after years.

The 31-year-old actor, who will star in the film along with Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, shared his workout video on Twitter.

"Night training for #kalank. After years I've got a character for whom I'm very excited to train for. Try this only once you get used to the movements. It's taken me sometime to master this. Keep your core engaged at all times.

"PS that the new mission impossible theme playing," Dhawan wrote, alongside the clip.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, the epic drama set in the 1940s also features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

The film marks the collaboration of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Dhawan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's "October" that released on April 18.

His other projects include "Sui Dhaaga" opposite Anushka Sharma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalank Varun Dhawan Madhuri Dixit Sanjay Dutt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Neha Dhupia ties the knot with 'best friend' Angad Bedi in a quiet ceremony

40 years of 'Don': An Amitabh Bachchan starrer that Bollywood rejected, people accepted

Sanjay Dutt to be 'roaring villain' against Ranbir Kapoor in 'Shamshera'

IPL2018
Videos
One of the festival’s most favored princes, Harvey Weinstein, has been disgraced and Cate Blanchett, an outspoken member of the Time’s Up movement, is head of this year’s jury. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Cannes: Cate Blanchett gives a barbed response to reporter's question
Salman Khan greets Katrina Kaif at Sonam Kapoor's wedding, ignores media
Gallery
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies
Russia will bring up the curtain for the biggest footballing stage on earth when they face Saudi Arabia on Thursday June 14. However, some of the prominent names of the game are in race against time to be fit for the summer. Don't be amazed if you don't find some of these men in their national colours in Moscow. (AFP Images)
Injury woes: Big names likely to miss FIFA World Cup 2018