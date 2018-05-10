Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonam Kapoor: Confessions of a fashionista

We’ve barely stopped gushing about her glitzy wedding, and Sonam Kapoor is all set to dazzle us once again at Cannes red carpet, later this week

Published: 10th May 2018 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

L’Oréal Paris ambassador Sonam Kapoor. | AFP

By A Harini Prasad
Express News Service

An elegant white Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga for the mehendi. A classic red-and-gold Anuradha Vakil one for her wedding. And a graphic-printed Anamika Khanna ensemble for the reception. And we are already curious about what’s next. The newly married Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will not be flying off to a honeymoon but will be glamming it up at the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival — her eighth appearance at the gala.

In a chat with Indulge ahead of her big fat Indian wedding, we egg Sonam to give us a peek into her lookbook for her appearance at the Cannes red carpet. Will she wear a Jean Paul Gaultier gown like she did when she debuted in 2011? She keeps us guessing. “It depends a lot on my mood and what L’Oréal Paris has in mind for my make-up.

We share similar values, especially in terms of beauty. They understand my idea of the style and stand by it,” shares the poster girl of the nation’s fashion scene. In her last seven visits to the French Riviera, the actress made quite the splash with her choice of outfits. Not shy about experimenting with avant-garde style choices, she has sported a faux bob, a nathni and a sari crafted from metallic yarn.
 
#Sistergoals

The Khoobsurat actress is not just all show-and-tell when it comes to fashion. With Rheson, Sonam has proven that she does know the workings of the fashion industry that she openly promotes. Sonam co-owns the brand with her sister Rhea — in fact, the name of their brand is derived from their own names, RHEa and SONam. “Our label demands our 100 per cent! We take complete care and responsibility of everything related to the brand — from sampling to designing and distribution,” she says.

Belonging to a cinematic dynasty led by late filmmaker Surinder Kapoor and actor Anil Kapoor, the duo has built an empire for themselves in the film industry as well. They have worked together in three films — Aisha, Khoobsurat and the upcoming Veere Di Wedding (VDW). While Sonam is the protagonist in all these films, Rhea’s the producer.

“Honestly, both our label and VDW are our babies. We work extra hard to be able to give our best to the two,” says the 32-year-old fashion icon.  However, there is so much more to their relationship than just work. They’ve given us, and the rest of the industry serious #sistergoals. Elaborating on their bond, Sonam says, “My life is incomplete without my sister. I’m so happy I have a strong woman like her in all spheres of my life.”

Sonam and her Veeres

Even as she preps for the international film festival (which she will be attending on May 14 & 15), closer home, Sonam has her hands full with four films of different genres, including romance and a biopic.
First on the list is Veere Di Wedding, set to release next month, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. “As an actress, you don’t get to work with female leads that often. It’s pretty fantastic that VDW happened to us. The three of them are such incredible women,” says the Mumbai-based diva.

From a few glimpses of the trailer (that has over 24 million views and counting), Sonam’s character, Avni, seems to be the pillar in the group, while the rest of them are busy trying to figure things out in their lives. “You’ll have to wait and watch to know who holds the group together. But each character has its own battle to fight,” shares the actress. 

A woman of experimental fashion, it’s no doubt that Sonam picks her style icons wisely. In a world of Kardashians, she prefers the Hepburns — Katherine and Audrey. “They are both versatile actors and loved fashion figures,” she says, reassuring us that films and fashion will always go hand in hand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Back to the bard

The secret service

I'll be never be able to do direction: Amitabh Bachchan

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies