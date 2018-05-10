Home Entertainment Hindi

Veteran film, folk theatre actress Lolita Chatterjee passes away

Chatterjee making her debut with the 1964 movie 'Bibhas' opposite Bengali matinee idol Uttam Kumar, went on to act in films like Antony Firingee, Jai Jayanti, Victoria No. 203 and Chori Chori.

Published: 10th May 2018 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2018 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

KOLKATA: Veteran film and folk theatre actress Lolita Chatterjee died at a private hospital in the city on Wednesday following a cerebral attack, family sources said.

Chatterjee, 81, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after she fell down at her residence and suffered a massive stroke. She was put on ventilation.

Chatterjee began her film career in 1964 with the movie "Bibhas" opposite Bengali matinee idol Uttam Kumar.

Her other films including Antony Firingee, Jai Jayanti, Har Mana Har and Memsaheb.

Chatterjee spent ten years in Bollywood, where her notable films included Victoria No. 203, Raat Andheri Thi, Aap ki Kasam, Chori Chori and Talash.

She was also a regular in Bengali jatra (folk theatre).

In her condolence message, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recalled Chatterjee's four-decade long acting career and termed her death as an "irreparable loss for stage and screen.

"I express my heartfelt sympathies to her family members and fans," she said.

