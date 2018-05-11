Home Entertainment Hindi

Acting was never on my list: Pavleen Gujral

Gujral is known for her fierce portrayal of Pamela Jaswal in "Angry Indian Goddesses".

Published: 11th May 2018

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Pavleen Gujral, whose fierce portrayal of Pamela Jaswal in "Angry Indian Goddesses" not only won applause from the critics but also impressed movie lovers, says she is happy that destiny got her into acting as it was something she never planned.

"Sometimes things do not happen as planned. I'm a qualified lawyer and acting was never on my list. But my involvement with theatre through National School of Drama, Mahindra Old World Theatre Festival as well as various other plays and theatre performances, created a different path for me," Pavleen said in a statement.

"It was overwhelming to see how the industry not only welcomed me wholeheartedly but also pampered me with love and appreciation. Hailing from a completely different background, it was a tough decision to make but I assume my choices have turned out to be right," added Pavleen.

Directed by France-based Indian filmmaker Pan Nalin, the women-centric film was widely awareded.

Pavleen has also worked in Nagesh Kukunoor's web series "City of Dreams".

