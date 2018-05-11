Himesh Reshammiya to marry actress Sonia Kapoor

Home Entertainment Hindi

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya will marry actress Sonia Kapoor at his residence here on Friday.

"Hey friends my brother and business partner Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor will be getting married at his residence with a simple ceremony tonight on May 11. It is a simple ceremony to be attended by close family and friends," said Rakesh Upadhyay.

This will be Himesh's second marriage. Last year, he was granted divorce from Komal, his wife of over two decades, by a court here.

The news of their separation first came to light in September 2016 when they filed for divorce.

Sonia has appeared in TV shows like 'Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai', 'Jugni Chali Jalandhar', 'Yes Boss' and 'Remix'. 

