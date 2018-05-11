Home Entertainment Hindi

I'll be never be able to do direction: Amitabh Bachchan

Published: 11th May 2018

By IANS

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan who has inspired many generations of actors with his impeccable acting talent has revealed one of his weaknesses that he will never be able to direct a film.

Amitabh Bachchan was interacting with media along with Rishi Kapoor, Jimit Trivedi director Umesh Shukla and writer Saumya Shukla at success meet of recently released film "102 Not Out" on Thursday in Mumbai.

Bachchan has acted, produced, sung songs and composed songs for numerous movies, so when asked if he will turn director for a film, he said: "I don't know direction and I'll never be able to do that. Actually that's a question, I always wanted to know why and what goes through a director's mind when he has to place a camera in a particular angle and position."

Recipient of four national awards and many other awards when asked whether he feels relaxed before release of every film after working in film industry over almost 49 years, Big B said: "No... It's always a fear. Much before the film's actual release that's what we talk about. What is going to happen? How many theatres? How much do we expect?are they going to accept the film?

He said your first weekend collection (Friday- Sunday), if it is say, 10 crores and if you multiply it by 3 that is the estimate which your film eventually will do so, I don't understand that much but if that's the assumption that we take mathematically so, we are on good ground with '102 Not Out'"

Amitabh Bachchan next will be seen in Viay Krishna Acharya's 'Thugs of Hiundostan' followed by Ayan Mukherji's triology 'Brahmastra'.

