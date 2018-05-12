Home Entertainment Hindi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joins Instagram, dedicates first post to Aaradhya

Published: 12th May 2018 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is officially on Instagram!

Considering the doting mother she is, it was no surprise that the star's first post was dedicated to a very special person.

Comprising a grid of nine photos, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star shared a photo of none-other-than her six-year-old daughter Aaradhya.

"And I was born.again," captioned the 44-year-old.

Ahead of the Cannes Film Festival 2018, the 'Sarbjit' star decided to expand her digital imprints by making her presence felt on the photo-sharing app on Friday.

"Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been a private person and her presence on the social media platform is basically her way of thanking all her well-wishers who have been hiving her so much love through the start of her career; a way to directly connect with them," revealed a source.

On the work front, Aishwarya will be next seen in 'Fanne Khan' opposite Anil Kapoor along with Rajkummar Rao.

