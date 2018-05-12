Home Entertainment Hindi

For Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, their sisters are their 'other mother'

For Mother's Day which falls on Sunday, Romedy NOW has launched its campaign '#MyOtherMother', which invites viewers to share their stories and celebrate the spirit of this special person.

Published: 12th May 2018 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 06:52 PM

(L-R), Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania at Veere di Wedding trailer launch (PTI Photo)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Veere Di Wedding" co-stars Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kareena Kapoor Khan consider their sister as their other mother.

Opening up about who that person is in her life, Kareena said in a statement: "I am very lucky to be very close to my sister Karisma Kapoor who has always been there for me. She is somebody whom I consider as my second mother, someone I could share everything with."

Sonam said: "It's my sister Rhea as she is amazing. She can just yell at me like my mom does even though she is my younger sister. She is an incredible influence in my life."

To celebrate the occasion, the channel has come up with 'Mum's The World', showcasing a special line-up of movies that celebrate mothers. The titles include "The Parent Trap", "Freaky Friday", "Maid In Manhattan", "No Reservations", "Life As We Know It" and "August Rush".

