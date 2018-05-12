Home Entertainment Hindi

Himesh Reshammiya marries girlfriend Sonia Kapoor

Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya tied the knot with long time girlfriend and actor Sonia Kapoor on Friday night.

Published: 12th May 2018 11:25 AM

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya tied the knot with long time girlfriend and actor Sonia Kapoor on Friday night.

The two got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Reshammiya's residence. The ceremony was a close-knit affair with just close family and friends.

The 44-year-old, who is excited to embark on this new journey, said, "I am really happy that Sonia and I have started this new journey; she is a lovely girl and I have loved her unconditionally and the same is with her."

 

 

Togetherness is bliss!

A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh) on

This is Himesh's second marriage. Last year, he was granted divorce from Komal, his wife of over two decades.

The couple will be leaving for their honeymoon on Sunday. Meanwhile, Himesh will be announcing two new films as an actor.

