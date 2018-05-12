Home Entertainment Hindi

Jacqueline Fernandez unhurt in Mumbai accident

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez escaped unhurt after her car was hit by an autorickshaw allegedly driven by a drunk driver at Bandra here, officials said.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez (Facebook Photo)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez escaped unhurt after her car was hit by an autorickshaw allegedly driven by a drunk driver at Bandra here, officials said.

The incident took place on Carter Road on Friday morning. An earlier report said the accident took place on Saturday morning.

The 32-year-actress from Sri Lanka was returning home around 2.45 a.m. from actor Salman Khan's residence after attending a party to celebrate the upcoming film "Race 3".

Her car suffered minor damage but she did not suffer any injury. The police were summoned.

Directed by Remo D'Souza, "Race 3" features Salman, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem and is likely to be released during Eid.

